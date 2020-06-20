Xfce's Xfdesktop 4.15 Released
Written by Michael Larabel in Desktop on 20 June 2020 at 12:00 AM EDT. Add A Comment
DESKTOP --
Xfce's "xfdesktop" desktop manager rolled out version 4.15 this week as the newest update.

Xfdesktop 4.15 principally brings a number of bug fixes including a memory leak, transparent background color issues, and other fixes and maintenance items. Xfdesktop 4.15 also has some icon changes, the minimum desktop icon size is now 16 pixels, support for Shift + Ctrl + N keybinding for the creation of new folders, support for type-ahead find for desktop icons, and other items and translation updates.

Downloads and more details on Xfce's Xfdesktop 4.15 release via xfce.org Git.
Add A Comment
Related News
LibVNCServer 0.9.13 Released With Better Cross-Platform Coverage
Enlightenment 0.24 Released
The Latest Pango + HarfBuzz Is Leading To A Messy Font Rendering Situation For Some
FreeType 2.10.2 Released With Support For WOFF 2 Fonts
Xrdesktop 0.14 Released With OpenXR Support
FreeRDP 2.1 Released Due To Multiple Security Issues
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Amazon Introduces AWS Snowcone: 8TB Of Storage For Edge Computing Within 9 x 6 x 3 Inches
Futex2 Proposed In Latest Effort For Linux Kernel Optimization That Can Benefit Gamers
Linux 5.8-rc1 Arrives As One Of The Biggest Releases Of All Time
GNOME X.Org vs. Wayland Performance + Power Usage On Fedora 32 With AMD Renoir Laptop
Intel Announces Jim Keller's Departure, Other Leadership Changes
AMD Announces The Ryzen 3000XT Series
FFmpeg 4.3 Released With AMD AMF Encoding, Vulkan Support, AV1 Encode
AMD Publishes Video To Explain The Radeon Open Compute Stack (ROCm)