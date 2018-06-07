Xfce's Thunar 1.8 FIle Manager Released With Move From GTK2 To GTK3
Written by Michael Larabel in Desktop on 7 June 2018 at 05:31 AM EDT.
Thunar 1.8 is now available as the latest stable release of the Xfce desktop's file manager.

Most significant about Thunar 1.8 is that this important Xfce component has finally been migrated in full from GTK+ 2 to GTK+ 3. Thunar 1.8+ is now fully running on GTK3 and in the process many fixes and adjustments took place.

The Thunar 1.8 release also features a completely revised pathbar, GOjbect introspection support, styling updates, and a variety of other changes.

More details on the Thunar 1.8 file manager update via the release announcement. There's nothing new to report meanwhile on when the big Xfce 4.14 release might finally materialize.
