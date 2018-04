Xfce Settings Update Brings Better Multi-Monitor Support

While still waiting on the long-awaited Xfce 4.14 , out this weekend is an Xfce Settings 4.14.2 preview release as well as an Xfce Settings 4.12.3 stable series update.Both of these Xfce Settings updates bring better multi-monitor support, including visualization of all display configuration states, visually noting if two displays are mirrored, always drawing the active display last so it's on top, and a number of fixes pertaining to the multi-monitor display handling from this Xfce desktop settings agent.The Xfce 4.13.2 release also now shows the location of mouse pointers on key press events and has a number of other fixes.More details on Xfce Settings 4.13.2 via the blog post announcement