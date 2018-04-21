Xfce Settings Update Brings Better Multi-Monitor Support

While still waiting on the long-awaited Xfce 4.14, out this weekend is an Xfce Settings 4.14.2 preview release as well as an Xfce Settings 4.12.3 stable series update.
Both of these Xfce Settings updates bring better multi-monitor support, including visualization of all display configuration states, visually noting if two displays are mirrored, always drawing the active display last so it's on top, and a number of fixes pertaining to the multi-monitor display handling from this Xfce desktop settings agent.
The Xfce 4.13.2 release also now shows the location of mouse pointers on key press events and has a number of other fixes.
More details on Xfce Settings 4.13.2 via the blog post announcement.
2 Comments