Xfce Settings Update Brings Better Multi-Monitor Support
Written by Michael Larabel in Desktop on 21 April 2018 at 07:02 AM EDT. 2 Comments
DESKTOP --
While still waiting on the long-awaited Xfce 4.14, out this weekend is an Xfce Settings 4.14.2 preview release as well as an Xfce Settings 4.12.3 stable series update.

Both of these Xfce Settings updates bring better multi-monitor support, including visualization of all display configuration states, visually noting if two displays are mirrored, always drawing the active display last so it's on top, and a number of fixes pertaining to the multi-monitor display handling from this Xfce desktop settings agent.

The Xfce 4.13.2 release also now shows the location of mouse pointers on key press events and has a number of other fixes.

More details on Xfce Settings 4.13.2 via the blog post announcement.
2 Comments

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Desktop News
Pidgin 2.13 Linux Desktop Instant Messaging Client Released
Linux Gets An Open-Source VR Desktop, Built Off OpenHMD
RawTherapee 5.4 Released For Open-Source, Cross-Platform RAW Image Editing
Faster Window/Application Launching Is Coming For Cinnamon
Samsung/Enlightenment Developers Are Busy At Work On EFL 2.0
i3 v4.15 Tiling Window Manager Released
Popular News This Week
Linux 4.17-rc1 Kernel Released: A Ton Of New Functionality While Shedding Old Code
The Oracle vs. Google Case Is Concerning Some Wine Developers
Detailing The Idle Loop Ordering Problem & The Power Improvement In Linux 4.17
GNOME 3.28.1 Released With Several Refinements
The Qt Company Has Been Overhauling Qt's Support For Python
System76's Pop!_OS Is Exploring Intel's Clear Linux Performance/Power Optimizations