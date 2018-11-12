Xfce Support For "Primary Display" Output Handling Finally Being Squared Away
Written by Michael Larabel in Desktop on 13 November 2018 at 12:06 AM EST. 1 Comment
DESKTOP --
The latest feature on deck for the long overdue Xfce 4.14 desktop update is support for the RandR primary display/output functionality.

The X11 Resize and Rotate (RandR) protocol has long had baked into it the concept of a primary output/display, which is intended to be where the desktop panel(s), icons, notifications and other central functionality of the desktop would reside. Basically, of a multi-monitor configuration, the display head that is most important for your workflow.


The Xfce desktop has offered some bits of RandR Primary Display handling going back the past two years, but now thanks to developer Simon Steinbeiß that is finally getting squared up. Simon has recently been working on plumbing the Primary Display handling into Xfdesktop, making improvements to display settings for picking the Primary Display, and related work.

Some of the work is still being reviewed, but given that the Xfce 4.14 release still appears a ways out, it looks like that next release should have all the bits in place. More details on the Xfce primary display handling via Simon's blog.
1 Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Desktop News
Cinnamon 4.0 Desktop Update Begins Rolling Out As A Tasty Update
Xfce4-Screensaver Has Its First Release - Fork Of MATE Screensaver, Forked From GNOME
The Leading Linux Desktop Platform Issues Of 2018
Xfce Picks Up Support For Monitor Profiles
GIMP 2.10.6 Adds Support For Vertical Text, New GEGL Filters, Async Layer Previews
The Current Happenings Within LXQt As Of Summer 2018
Popular News This Week
Apple's New Hardware With The T2 Security Chip Will Currently Block Linux From Booting
Patches Revived For A Zstd-Compressed Linux Kernel While Dropping LZMA & BZIP2
The Linux 4.20/5.0 Kernel Is The Biggest All Year With 354+ Thousand Lines Of New Code
Endless Computers Introducing $299 "Hack" Laptop To Teach Kids To Code
Hands On With The Most Open-Source, High-Performance System For 2018
Unreal Engine 4.21 Released, Linux Now Defaults To Vulkan