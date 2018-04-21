Xfce Picks Up Better PulseAudio Integration

In addition to the Xfce Settings update this weekend there is also a new release of the Xfce PluseAudio Plugin providing better support for this sound server on the Xfce desktop.
The new Xfce PluseAudio Plugin 0.4 release adds support for managing audio input devices, now handles the XF86AudioMicMute key, supports switching between active audio devices and streams, and simplifies audio volume controls. There is also now optional support for MPRIS2 for controlling audio streams, multimedia keyboard support, and experimental libwnck support. There has also been code clean-ups, improved memory management, and other changes.
Those wishing to learn more about this updated plug-in for Xfce PulseAudio integration can find the 0.4 release details via this announcement.
