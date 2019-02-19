Xfce Picking Up Support For Color Profiles

One of the latest feature additions for the Xfce desktop is support for the colord system service for managing/using color profiles for output devices (displays).
Simon Steinbeiß and other Xfce developers have been working on colord support to enable support for color profiles on a per-device basis, adding/importing color profiles, and enabling a profile. At this point the integration is focused on the xfce4-settings side for presenting the necessary elements to the end-user.
This stage of the color profile support on Xfce isn't focused on color calibration or presenting detailed color profile information.
Xfce users can learn more about the effort via this blog post.
