Xfce's Catfish Search Now Faster, Better Desktop Integration

There is a new version of the Catfish search utility, which is GTK3 based and part of the Xfce project, but works on other desktop systems as a Linux/Unix system search tool as well.
The Catfish 1.4.7 release is faster as now it will only render thumbnails in the results when the thumbnail view is active. Also, boosting the search performance, /dev is no longer searched by default unless the user explicitly wants to search files within that directory.
Catfish 1.4.7 ties in better with Linux desktop environments by better managing the window layout, using the header-bar layout for GNOME/Budgie/Pantheon, files can now be dragged into other applications, and various fixes.
More details on this new Catfish release via the Xfce mailing list.
