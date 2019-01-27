Xfce's Catfish Search Now Faster, Better Desktop Integration
Written by Michael Larabel in Desktop on 27 January 2019 at 09:44 AM EST. Add A Comment
DESKTOP --
There is a new version of the Catfish search utility, which is GTK3 based and part of the Xfce project, but works on other desktop systems as a Linux/Unix system search tool as well.

The Catfish 1.4.7 release is faster as now it will only render thumbnails in the results when the thumbnail view is active. Also, boosting the search performance, /dev is no longer searched by default unless the user explicitly wants to search files within that directory.

Catfish 1.4.7 ties in better with Linux desktop environments by better managing the window layout, using the header-bar layout for GNOME/Budgie/Pantheon, files can now be dragged into other applications, and various fixes.

More details on this new Catfish release via the Xfce mailing list.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Desktop News
LXQt 0.14 Brings File Manager Additions, Desktop Icon Improvements
Inkscape 1.0 Alpha Released For This Leading Open-Source Vector Graphics Program
Entangle 2.0 Released For Taking Control Of Your DSLR Camera From A Linux PC
Spotify Tops Ubuntu's Snap Store Downloads While GIMP Tops Flatpak's Flathub
Xfce4-Panel 4.13.4 Released As Another Step Towards The Xfce 4.14 Desktop
Darktable 2.6 Released With Experimental PPC64LE Support, New Modules & More
Popular News This Week
Allwinner Continues Work On Linux Patches To Dump Kernel Errors To Block Devices
XGI Display Driver Finally On The Linux Kernel Chopping Block
Linux 4.20 Allows Overclockers To Increase The Radeon TDP Power Limit
Mesa 19.0 Can Cut In Half The Amount Of Memory For Team Fortress 2
Wine 4.0 Officially Released With Vulkan Support, Initial Direct3D 12 & Better HiDPI
Open-Source Linux Driver Published For Habana Labs' "Goya" AI Processor