Following the very delayed Xfce 4.14, the Xfce 4.16 release is progressing with plans for releasing this year. Xfce 4.16pre1 was released at the end of August while it was the release announcement that was delayed for this lightweight desktop environment update.
Among the changes to find with Xfce 4.16pre1 for this GTK-based lightweight desktop environment includes:
- Removal of the GTK2 support after Xfce 4.14 began focusing on GTK3.
- Switching to client-side decorations for the Xfce settings dialogs.
- New icons for all core components and other enhancements to the Xfce visual identity.
- An improved "About Xfce" dialog.
- Support for fractional scaling with RandR and other enhancements.
- A new status tray plugin.
- Support for pausing copying/moving transfers within the Thunar file manager. Also there is now support for queued file transfers.
- Improved GPG agent support for the Xfce session.
- Xfconf now supports enabling the GSettings backend by default.
- Many other improvements.
The Xfce developers are hoping for another pre-release towards the end of the month, a possible third pre-release in October, and ideally shipping Xfce 4.16 in November.
More details on Xfce 4.16pre1 via the release announcement.
6 Comments