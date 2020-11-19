Xfce 4.16pre2 Is Another Step Forward For This Open-Source Desktop
Written by Michael Larabel in Desktop on 20 November 2020 at 09:04 AM EST. 3 Comments
DESKTOP --
Xfce 4.16 had been aiming to release in October~November as part of their new timed release approach but that has now slipped into the December~January time-frame but today saw the availability of the second pre-release.

September saw the release of Xfce 4.16pre1 with GTK2 support being removed, switching to client-side decorations, a new status tray plug-in, new icons, and other changes.

Today's Xfce 4.16 pre2 update brings more new icons, disabling of UPower support by default, improved user experience of settings dialogs, the Xfce user interface library has a new API for launching daemonized processes, various icon/appearance improvements for the Xfce panel, and many other refinements.

It depends how the testing plays out for whether an Xfce 4.16pre3 release will be needed or they could go straight to the Xfce 4.16.0 stable release. If all goes well it is possible we could see that Xfce 4.16.0 christening in December.

More details on the Xfce 4.16 desktop work via the pre2 announcement.
3 Comments
Related News
PAPPL 1.0 Beta Released For Ultimately Replacing CUPS Printer Driver
GIMP 2.99.2 Released With GTK3 UI, Working Wayland Support, Other Big Changes
LXQt 0.16 Released For Lightweight Qt Linux Desktop
Xfce 4.16pre1 Released As The First Step Towards This Next Desktop Update
PipeWire Is In Increasingly Great Shape - Ready For More User Testing
Panel Improvements Merged Ahead Of The Forthcoming Xfce 4.16
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linux's Stateless H.264 Decode Interface Ready To Be Deemed Stable
Google Publishes Latest Linux Core Scheduling Patches So Only Trusted Tasks Share A Core
We Have Been Testing The Radeon RX 6800 Series On Linux
Google Is Already Experimenting With WebP2 As Successor To WebP Image Format
Airlie: "Why Sharing Code With Windows Isn't Always A Win"
Debian 11 Picks Its Default Theme
Proton 5.13-2 Released With A Variety Of Game Fixes, VKD3D-Proton 2.0
Many More AMD Ryzen 5000 Series "Zen 3" Linux Benchmarks