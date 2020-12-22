Xfce 4.16 Released With Numerous Improvements To This Lightweight GTK3 Desktop
Written by Michael Larabel in Desktop on 22 December 2020 at 08:38 PM EST. Add A Comment
Xfce 4.16 managed to ship in 2020 as one of the original goals for this release after the much delayed Xfce 4.14 series. Xfce 4.16 comes with many incremental improvements to this GTK3 desktop environment.

Xfce 4.16 features an update to its icons and overall visual identity, numerous improvements to the X11 window manager, a new plug-in for the Xfce4 panel to serve as both the status notifier and system tray items, support for fractional scaling, file manager improvements, fixes across the desktop, and a number of other changes. Xfce 4.16 depends on the GTK 3.22 toolkit or newer.

More details on Xfce 4.16 via the release announcement and the project's visual tour for plenty of screenshots and more.
