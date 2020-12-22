Xfce 4.16 managed to ship in 2020 as one of the original goals for this release after the much delayed Xfce 4.14 series. Xfce 4.16 comes with many incremental improvements to this GTK3 desktop environment.
Xfce 4.16 features an update to its icons and overall visual identity, numerous improvements to the X11 window manager, a new plug-in for the Xfce4 panel to serve as both the status notifier and system tray items, support for fractional scaling, file manager improvements, fixes across the desktop, and a number of other changes. Xfce 4.16 depends on the GTK 3.22 toolkit or newer.
More details on Xfce 4.16 via the release announcement and the project's visual tour for plenty of screenshots and more.
