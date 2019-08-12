After more than four years in development there is finally the release of Xfce 4.14.
Xfce 4.14 is the update to this lightweight desktop environment that transitions its components from GTK2 to GTK3 as well as making use of other modern software bits like GDBus.
Besides switching over to GTK3, Xfce 4.14 brings HiDPI support, many window management improvements, various multi-monitor enhancements, a variety of user-interface improvements, new screensaver support, and a plethora of other new features and improvements to existing items.
More details on Xfce 4.14 over on Xfce.org.
