Xfce 4.14 Should Finally Be Out By Mid-August - Final Testing Now With "Pre3"
Written by Michael Larabel in Desktop on 1 August 2019 at 06:29 AM EDT. Add A Comment
DESKTOP --
Xfce 4.12 was released in February 2015 while finally getting ready to succeed that is the long talked about Xfce 4.14 that is expected to ship this month.

With Xfce 4.14, most of the Xfce components should now be in good shape following a lengthy GTK3 porting process from GTK2. Xfce 4.14 should be playing much better with the other latest upstream software components, improvements for display/multi-monitor setups, and a plethora of bugs got fixed along the way.

Xfce 4.14.0 should be out in "mid-August" while Xfce 4.14pre3 was released this week as the anticipated final snapshot for testing.

Xfce 4.14pre3 has some race condition fixes, a number of compositing fixes within xfmw4, a fix for mounting external drives within the Thunar file manager, and many other fixes throughout.

More details on Xfce 4.14pre3 and its fixes can be found via this blog post.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Desktop News
Deepin 15.11 Desktop Could Be On The Way To Fedora 31
Xfce 4.14 "Pre2" Brings Bug Fixes, GLX Compositing Improvements & More
Xfway Aims To Provide A Wayland Compositor Inspired By Xfce's Xfwm4
Xfce 4.14 Sees Its Long-Awaited Pre-Release
Xfdesktop 4.13.4 Released On The Road To Xfce 4.14 Possibly This August
Some Additional Chrome vs. Firefox Benchmarks With WebRender, 67 Beta / 68 Alpha
Popular News This Week
DragonFlyBSD Replacing Their 48-Core Opteron Infrastructure With Ryzen 9 3900X CPUs
Linux 5.2/5.3 Kernel Performance On The AMD Ryzen 9 3900X
Sailfish OS 3.1 Released As Jolla's Biggest Update In A Year
Linux's 32-Bit Kernel Has Been Buggy Since Being Mitigated For Meltdown
Alibaba Crafts A 16-Core RISC-V Chip @ 2.5GHz
Razer's Linux Laptop Plans Appear To Have Been Mothballed