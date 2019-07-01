The second preview release of the long-awaited Xfce 4.14 is now available for testing ahead of its official debut later this summer.
Xfce 4.14pre2 has arrived as planned to succeed the pre-release from back in May. Developers plan to aim for officially releasing the Xfce 4.14 desktop around mid-August or even the end of July should no further preview releases be warranted.
Xfce 4.14pre2 brings many bug fixes throughout, the Xfwm4 window manager has improvements to its GLX compositing back-end as well as landing HiDPI and theming into the release, Xfdesktop adds a "add next background" option, Xfconf now supports GObject introspection, and various other changes.
More details in this blog post.
