Xfce 4.14 "Pre2" Brings Bug Fixes, GLX Compositing Improvements & More
Written by Michael Larabel in Desktop on 1 July 2019 at 09:35 PM EDT. Add A Comment
DESKTOP --
The second preview release of the long-awaited Xfce 4.14 is now available for testing ahead of its official debut later this summer.

Xfce 4.14pre2 has arrived as planned to succeed the pre-release from back in May. Developers plan to aim for officially releasing the Xfce 4.14 desktop around mid-August or even the end of July should no further preview releases be warranted.

Xfce 4.14pre2 brings many bug fixes throughout, the Xfwm4 window manager has improvements to its GLX compositing back-end as well as landing HiDPI and theming into the release, Xfdesktop adds a "add next background" option, Xfconf now supports GObject introspection, and various other changes.

More details in this blog post.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Desktop News
Xfway Aims To Provide A Wayland Compositor Inspired By Xfce's Xfwm4
Xfce 4.14 Sees Its Long-Awaited Pre-Release
Xfdesktop 4.13.4 Released On The Road To Xfce 4.14 Possibly This August
Some Additional Chrome vs. Firefox Benchmarks With WebRender, 67 Beta / 68 Alpha
Xfce's Screensaver Is Now Faster & Smarter About Conserving Power/Resources
A Quick Look At The Firefox 66.0 vs. Chrome 73.0 Performance Benchmarks
Popular News This Week
Red Hat Expecting X.Org To "Go Into Hard Maintenance Mode Fairly Quickly"
Ubuntu Developer Talks Down Impact Of 32-Bit Changes For Ubuntu 19.10
Raspberry Pi 4 Announced With Dual HDMI, USB 3.0, Gigabit Ethernet, V3D Driver Stack
Valve Reaffirms Commitment To Linux While Also Releasing Updated Proton
Linux Kernel "LOCKDOWN" Ported To Being An LSM, Still Undergoing Review
Google Developers Are Looking At Creating A New libc For LLVM