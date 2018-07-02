Sean Davis of the Xubuntu project has provided a status update about the ongoing work by this Xfce-focused spin of Ubuntu Linux.
Now being past the Xubuntu 18.04 LTS release, work is ongoing for Xubuntu 18.10 and with it being a non-LTS cycle they will be a bit more liberal about updates. In particular, some Xfce 4.13 components are being incorporated.
The Xfce 4.13 series is for development releases in the road to the long-awaited Xfce 4.14. With the Xubuntu developers feeling Xfce 4.14 will finally materialize next year and that being before the next Ubuntu LTS release, they are moving ahead with pulling in the 4.13 packages.
As most of you know, Xfce 4.13 has not been a particularly feature-rich cycle, but mostly about transitioning packages from the outdated GTK2 onwards to GTK3. Among the new Xfce updates now available to (X)ubuntu users are the Thunar 1.8 file manager, Xfce Desktop 4.13, Xfce Panel 4.13, Xfce Screenshooter 1.9, Xfce Settings 4.13, and the various Xfce library updates.
More details on the Xubuntu 18.10 happenings can be found via Sean's blog post.
Add A Comment