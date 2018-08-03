Xenko, a promising game engine that was one of the early adopters of Vulkan and does support Linux, is now open-source and freely available.
Xenko 3.0 is now available as this game engine's first open-source release both for the runtime and editor.
Xenko 3.0 was focused on the open-sourcing process but also has a new project system and other changes.
The Xenko game engine supports 2D and 3D games as well as VR. The open-sourcing of the project is happening since Silicon Studio that had been backing the engine has dropped support for the project. Previously the runtime was GNU GPLv3.
Those wishing to learn more about Xenko 3.0 can do so via Xenko.com.
