Xen 4.12 Released With Better Security, Ability To Go HVM/PVH Or PV Only
5 April 2019
The Xen Project announced this week the release of Xen 4.12 as the latest feature update for this widely-used virtualization hypervisor.

Xen 4.12 features a variety of security improvements, including the ability to limit its support to being PV-only or HVM/PVH-only depending upon your hypervisor target in order to reduce the memory footprint and limit the attack surface. Xen 4.12 also culminates with QEMU deprivilege support to limit any exploits on the QEMU front.

Xen 4.12 also has improvements to the virtual machine introspection abilities, various x86 architectural renewal improvements, embedded enhancements, and other improvements for this hypervisor.

Learn more about the Xen 4.12 hypervisor from XenProject.org.
