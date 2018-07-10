Xen Hypervisor 4.11 Released With Many Core Improvements
Written by Michael Larabel in Virtualization on 10 July 2018 at 09:50 AM EDT. Add A Comment
VIRTUALIZATION --
It's one month late but the Xen Project Hypervisor 4.11 release is available today with great scads of new features.

Today's release of the Xen 4.11 hypervisor introduces:

- XPTI as their performance-optimized equivalent to Kernel Page Table Isolation (KPTI). XPTI is only needed for classic PV guests as HVM/PVH guests can't exploit the hypervisor via the Meltdown vulnerability.

- Xen 4.11 with x86 CPUs now has a new microcode framework for Spectre mitigations and also supporting Retpolines for Spectre V2 mitigation. There is also SSBD (Speculative Store Bypass Disable) support for Spectre V4 mitigation, among other mitigation work to these side-channel attack vectors.

- Experimental PVH Dom0 support.

- PCI configuration space emulation within Xen rather than QEMU.

- Initial support for running unmodified legacy PV-only guests within PVH mode under Xen.

- Scheduler optimizations.

- Emulator enhancements around AVX/AVX2 and other instructions.

- Memory Bandwidth Allocation support for Intel Skylake CPUs and newer.

For those unfamiliar with Xen PVH's focus, "PVH guests are lightweight HVM guests which use Hardware virtualization support for memory and privileged instructions, PV drivers for I/O and native operating system interfaces for everything else. PVH also does not require QEMU." Moving past Xen 4.11, they are working on allowing PVH Dom0 to become fully supported and to also support PCI passthrough in this context.

More details on today's Xen 4.11 release can be found via XenProject.org.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Virtualization News
Intel Broxton To Support GVT-g With Linux 4.19
KVM Changes For Linux 4.18 Bring Many Microsoft Hyper-V Additions, x86 Bug Fixes
VirGL Now Capable Of OpenGL 4.1 With Latest Mesa
Tracking Mesa's VirGL OpenGL Features
Jailhouse 0.9 Hypervisor Released With NVIDIA TX2 Support
Collabora Working On VirGL OpenGL ES Improvements, OpenGL ES For QEMU
Popular News This Week
Apple Rejects iOS App For Using MoltenVK Vulkan, Alleged Non-Public API
Kdenlive's Significantly Refactored Video Editor Is Now Ready For Testing
Glibc Support For Statx Is Finally Under Review
Apple, Ryzen, Valve & The Evolving Linux Kernel Dominated Conversations In Q2
2018 Isn't The Year Of The GNU Hurd
Fedora 29 Might Make Change To Eliminate Unnecessary Linking