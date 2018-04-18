Xen 4.11 Hypervisor Reaches The Release Candidate Stage
The first release candidate of the upcoming Xen 4.11 virtualization hypervisor release is now available.

The Xen Project has put out Xen 4.11 as their first of several release candidates while also announcing weekly "test days" through the remainder of April and the month of May.

Xen 4.11 has been working on per-CPU tasklet support, memory bandwidth allocation in Xen, guest resource mapping, NVDIMM support for HVM guests, SMMUv3 driver, and PVH guest boot support for GRUB2, among other changes.

The Xen Project hopes to officially ship Xen 4.11 at the start of June, but for that to happen they need lots of testing and are encouraging interested users to participate in their weekly test days. To learn more about it, see the Xen Project blog.
