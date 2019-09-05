XWayland Sees Updated Protocol Support To Help WLROOTS & KDE
Written by Michael Larabel in X.Org on 5 September 2019 at 07:08 AM EDT.
X.Org Server 1.21's XWayland implementation has added support for the xdg-output-unstable-v1 version 3 protocol to help the likes of KDE and compositors like Sway based on WLROOTS.

The xdg-output-unstable-v1 version 3 protocol update changes the protocol behavior to ensure a wl_output.done event happens after xdg_output changes. More details on the change in that aforelinked Git commit with KDE and WLROOTS being the mentioned Wayland compositors/users affected by the previous behavior resulting in the XWayland monitor not changing position or the cursor being able to reach all of the surface area.

As of today in xorg-server Git, thanks to Simon Ser is support for this updated protocol focused on the wl_output.done behavior.

There still isn't any X.Org Server 1.21 release schedule, but once that release does occur (likely at some point in 2020), this and other XWayland improvements are likely to be the headlining features. Outside of XWayland and the likes of xf86-video-modesetting and GLAMOR, there isn't a lot of other X.Org Server development happening.
