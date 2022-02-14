X.Org vs. (X)Wayland Gaming Performance For NVIDIA GeForce & AMD Radeon On Ubuntu 22.04

Earlier this month I posted some Ubuntu 22.04 Linux gaming benchmarks with X.Org vs. (X)Wayland performance for NVIDIA GeForce graphics now that the NVIDIA 510 driver has the GBM support in good shape. NVIDIA's (X)Wayland gaming performance is largely in good shape now while for those wondering how it compares to AMD Radeon on Ubuntu 22.04 daily, here are some benchmarks.
For complementing those NVIDIA X.Org vs. (X)Wayland gaming benchmarks on Ubuntu 22.04 with GNOME Shell from earlier this month, afterwards I ran the same X.Org vs. (X)Wayland GNOME testing but with an AMD Radeon graphics card and their latest open-source driver stack consisting of Ubuntu 22.04's Linux 5.15 kernel paired with Mesa 22.1-devel via the Oibaf PPA.
The NVIDIA testing was done with the GeForce RTX 3090 while on the AMD side was with the Radeon RX 6800 XT. Unfortunately I never received a review sample of the RX 6900 XT, thus tested the RX 6800 XT as the next closest card -- though under Linux the RX 6800 XT often can tango with the RTX 3090 current flagship card. The focus of this quick article is looking at whether games where NVIDIA on (X)Wayland was slower (or faster) was also the case with the AMD Radeon driver stack or whether other driver changes are at play.
DiRT Rally 2.0 on Linux via Steam Play saw the X.Org session performing a bit better on the RTX 3090 than under GNOME's Wayland session. With the RX 6800 XT at least, there wasn't any measurable performance difference.
In some games, the RX 6800 XT on Linux continues running neck-and-neck with the RTX 3090.
And in some configurations, both NVIDIA and AMD enjoyed slightly better performance of the (X)Wayland environment.
Overall the (X)Wayland vs. X.Org performance was close to the same difference whether AMD or NVIDIA.
Shadow of the Tomb Raider, which is native to Linux rather than going through Steam Play, was one of the few games where NVIDIA on (X)Wayland saw a slight performance hit but happened to be the same performance with the Radeon RX 6800 XT and its driver stack.
Those wanting to dig through more gaming benchmark results from this comparison can do so via this OpenBenchmarking.org result page.
Add A Comment