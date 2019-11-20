XWayland Work Pending To Address Game Tearing/Stuttering

The long overdue X.Org Server 1.21 still hasn't been organized for release but at least the extra time is allowing more XWayland bits to land.
It's looking increasingly unlikely X.Org Server 1.21 will see a 2019 release especially with the holidays being just around the corner. Last month plans were expressed for CI-driven, automated releases of the X.Org Server on a timed basis but so far those plans haven't turned into action. The X.Org Server 1.20 series has been out for eighteen months and 1.21 hasn't even been branched yet, well off their past six month release cadence. Though at least we continue seeing more XWayland changes land, which along with GLAMOR is where most of the X.Org Server changes are happening these days.
Landing yesterday was this change so XWayland does not discard frame callbacks on _XWAYLAND_ALLOW_COMMITS. But going from that patch message to other Gitlab activity does reveal more interesting work on the way.
An interesting merge request pending by Red Hat's Olivier Fourdan is to allow multiple buffering to xwl_window. That multiple buffering is being done to ideally avoid stuttering and eliminate tearing issues. XWayland is known to have some tearing/stuttering issues and the code being worked on for double/triple buffering will hopefully avoid that moving forward -- presumably it will be squared away in time for the eventual 1.21 release in 2020.
