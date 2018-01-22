X.Org Server 1.20 Gets Another XWayland Improvement: Prevents Overflowing
There is yet another change for X.Org Server 1.20 that has now been in development for more than one year.

The XWayland code within the xorg-server will now better safeguard against potentially overflowing the Wayland connection that could trigger the connection being aborted within the Wayland client library.

With an X11 app having a lot of small changes across various parts of the screen, currently it could lead to the Wayland connection being jammed with too many damage rectangles.

To avoid overflowing the Wayland connection, if there are more than 256 rectangles of damage per window, it will fallback to using region extents to workaround this potential connection issue.

After this patch was sitting on the mailing list the past month and re-pinged today, it's now in Git for whenever the long-awaited X.Org Server 1.20 release will finally happen (some point in the months ahead).
