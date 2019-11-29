XWayland Multi-Buffering Lands To Avoid Stuttering / Tearing
Written by Michael Larabel in X.Org on 29 November 2019 at 08:37 AM EST. 1 Comment
X.ORG --
When X.Org Server 1.21 finally lands those relying upon XWayland for running various Linux games should find less (or ideally, none at all) stuttering or tearing.

The recently reported work on XWayland improvements around game tearing and stuttering have landed! There was some improvements that landed earlier this month while now the multiple buffering support for xwl_window has landed. This is designed to avoid stuttering and eliminating tearing issues thanks to double/triple buffering.

The merge happened today though there still is the possibility of graphical glitches should the X11 code still try to update an existing buffer as opposed to the next buffer. This closes the bug reports on stuttering issues with XWayland.

X.Org Server 1.21 has nearly two years worth of changes and is particularly notable on the XWayland front. Hopefully this release will materialize sooner rather than later in 2020 but at the moment there is no firm release schedule.
1 Comment
Related News
X.Org's Modesetting Driver Gets Smarter - Queries Mesa For Which GL Driver To Use
X.Org Server 1.20.6 Released With Many Bug Fixes - Helps XWayland, PRIME + Other Bits
XWayland Work Pending To Address Game Tearing/Stuttering
Virtual KMS Driver To Work On Virtual Refresh Rate Support (FreeSync)
OpenChrome Still Aspiring For Open-Source VIA Graphics, But Not Going Mainline This Year
XDC2020 X.Org/Wayland/Mesa Conference To Be Hosted In Gdansk, Poland
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Glimpse 0.1 Released As The Rebranded Fork Of The GIMP
Various Game Emulators Are Faster On Mesa Drivers Now Thanks To OpenGL Threading
Linux 5.4 Kernel Released With exFAT Support, Faster Radeon Graphics, New Hardware
It's That Time Of The Year For The Annual Phoronix Premium Sale To Show Your Support
Half-Life: Alyx Releasing In March 2020 With Linux Support
Linux 5.5 Cycle Kicks Off Next Week With Exciting Changes On Tap
Intel Details New Data Streaming Accelerator For Future CPUs - Linux Support Started
systemd 244-RC1 Released With Many Changes