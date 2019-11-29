XWayland Multi-Buffering Lands To Avoid Stuttering / Tearing

When X.Org Server 1.21 finally lands those relying upon XWayland for running various Linux games should find less (or ideally, none at all) stuttering or tearing.
The recently reported work on XWayland improvements around game tearing and stuttering have landed! There was some improvements that landed earlier this month while now the multiple buffering support for xwl_window has landed. This is designed to avoid stuttering and eliminating tearing issues thanks to double/triple buffering.
The merge happened today though there still is the possibility of graphical glitches should the X11 code still try to update an existing buffer as opposed to the next buffer. This closes the bug reports on stuttering issues with XWayland.
X.Org Server 1.21 has nearly two years worth of changes and is particularly notable on the XWayland front. Hopefully this release will materialize sooner rather than later in 2020 but at the moment there is no firm release schedule.
