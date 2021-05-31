X.Org Server Git Lands Latest Patches To Help NVIDIA XWayland
Written by Michael Larabel in X.Org on 31 May 2021 at 06:16 AM EDT. 5 Comments
Red Hat's Olivier Fourdan has landed the latest XWayland improvements into X.Org Server Git for primarily benefiting the NVIDIA proprietary driver stack.

The code pushed to X.Org Server Git today is adding the GLVND (OpenGL Vendor Neutral Dispatch Library) vendor to the XWayland screen. This change is ultimately about ensuring the proper GLX library gets loaded when using the XWayland EGLStreams back-end.

This change is to ensure the NVIDIA GLX implementation gets loaded rather than the Mesa GLX library. The NVIDIA GLX implementation is needed for allowing NVIDIA GPU-accelerated rendering with XWayland clients.

The code was merged today. Though with no X.Org Server 1.21 release in sight, this will likely end up debuting as part of the next XWayland standalone release, presumably in time for the autumn 2021 Linux distribution releases.

Meanwhile we eagerly await the NVIDIA 470 driver series to see what Wayland improvements are in store there for their proprietary graphics driver stack.
