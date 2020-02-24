X.Org Server Lands Fixes For XWayland Full-Screen Support
Written by Michael Larabel in X.Org on 24 February 2020 at 06:26 AM EST. 4 Comments
There still is no sign of the long overdue X.Org Server 1.21 but the changes for it continue to build up particularly on the XWayland front.

Landing in the X.Org Server code-base this weekend were a set of patches started by Red Hat's Hans de Goede several months ago. These fixes are addressing XWayland's RandR resolution change emulation handling.

He discovered that during earlier code refactoring, full-screen XWayland support broke for OGRE3D-based games along with ClanLib and ALLEGGL software.

With the now merged changes, the XWayland full-screen support should behave correctly for all tested software.

Now to hope that X.Org Server 1.21 finally sees a release in the near-term so all the XWayland and GLAMOR changes that have been building up can begin working their way to users... But any X.Org Server 1.21 release would now already be too late to organize in time for the likes of Fedora 31 and Ubuntu 20.04 LTS.
