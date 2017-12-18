The Architecture Of XWayland To Let X11 Apps Run On Wayland
Written by Michael Larabel in Wayland on 18 December 2017 at 07:37 AM EST. 5 Comments
WAYLAND --
Pekka Paalanen of Collabora has begun the overdue task of providing documentation on XWayland.

While XWayland has been around for a few years in allowing X11 applications/games run atop on an X.Org Server, up to now it's not been officially documented. Pekka has taken up the task of starting to document XWayland within the Wayland Git repository's documentation.

So far it's just the beginning with the introduction and what it does and so far handling the window identification implementation detail while more is to come.


Those wanting to learn more about what XWayland does can read the start of this documentation via this commit while hopefully it will be more fleshed out in the near future.
5 Comments

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Wayland News
Improved Wayland Application Redraws Coming To Enlightenment's EFL
Wayland's Weston Sees Patches For FreeBSD, Fractional HiDPI, Rust Bindings
Wayland Had An Impressive 2017 With KDE Support Maturing, Mir Switching Focus
Way-Cooler Is Still Around As An i3-Inspired Wayland Compositor Written In Rust
XDG-Shell Promoted To Stable In Wayland-Protocols 1.12
Libinput Picking up Record & Replay Abilities For Input
Popular News
It Looks Like VLC 3.0 Will Finally Be Released Soon
KWin On Wayland Without X11 Support Can Startup So Fast It Causes Problems
Qualcomm Mentions "Vulkan2" & What I Would Suspect Of "Vulkan 2.0"
FreeBSD-Based TrueOS 17.12 Released
Haiku OS Is Very Close To Their Long Awaited Beta, New Repository Working
It's Been Four Years Since SteamOS Began Shipping With Not Much To Show