The Architecture Of XWayland To Let X11 Apps Run On Wayland

Pekka Paalanen of Collabora has begun the overdue task of providing documentation on XWayland.
While XWayland has been around for a few years in allowing X11 applications/games run atop on an X.Org Server, up to now it's not been officially documented. Pekka has taken up the task of starting to document XWayland within the Wayland Git repository's documentation.
So far it's just the beginning with the introduction and what it does and so far handling the window identification implementation detail while more is to come.
Those wanting to learn more about what XWayland does can read the start of this documentation via this commit while hopefully it will be more fleshed out in the near future.
