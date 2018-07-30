XWayland Now Makes Sure DRI3 Gets Turned On For GLAMOR
Landing last week in the X.Org Server Git code is a change to ensure DRI3 gets enabled when using GLAMOR acceleration for XWayland.

On X.Org Server 1.20 there has been the possibility of blank outputs with texture-from-pixmap being broken when using XWayland. This has also been found at times to happen with the modesetting DDX too outside of XWayland.

Fortunately, the fix is very easy with simply ensuring DRI3 gets enabled inside the GLAMOR XWayland code. That code is now in xserver master.

So far the xorg-server 1.20 code hasn't seen any branching, so this change may very well be apart of X.Org Server 1.20.1 rather than having to wait for X.Org Server 1.21. But as far as when the v1.20.1 or v1.21 releases will occur remains to be seen. X.Org Server 1.20 was released back in May after enduring a year and a half development cycle compared to their past six month release cadence. We've seen no firm talk yet about xorg-server 1.21, so that presumably will not be on a six month release cycle either. Since the xorg-server 1.20.0 release there have been a little more than 60 commits to date. Fedora 29 and Ubuntu 18.10 will be among the Linux distributions shipping this fall with X.Org Server 1.20.x.
