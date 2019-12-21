Sadly there still is no release plan for getting the long overdue X.Org Server 1.21 out the door and at this point is looking increasingly unlikely that it would land for Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. But at least this extra time for X.Org Server 1.21 has allowed more XWayland changes to flow in.
There has been recent XWayland work like multi-buffering, other stuttering issues, RandR/Vidmode emulation, and a variety of other enhancements.
With the continued work on XWayland has wound up dirtying the code-base a bit but some code refactoring to the XWayland work was just merged ahead of the holidays. Red Hat's Olivier Fourdan work on refactoring XWayland has now been merged. This big set of changes should clean-up the code-base to make it easier to understand and ideally easier for new contributors as well as making a more pleasurable experience for existing contributors.
That code is in place for much more with X.Org Server 1.21 for whenever it materializes, hopefully not too late into 2020.
