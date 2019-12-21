XWayland Gets Tidied Up Ahead Of The Holidays For The Eventual X.Org Server 1.21
Written by Michael Larabel in X.Org on 21 December 2019 at 04:06 AM EST. 5 Comments
X.ORG --
Sadly there still is no release plan for getting the long overdue X.Org Server 1.21 out the door and at this point is looking increasingly unlikely that it would land for Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. But at least this extra time for X.Org Server 1.21 has allowed more XWayland changes to flow in.

There has been recent XWayland work like multi-buffering, other stuttering issues, RandR/Vidmode emulation, and a variety of other enhancements.

With the continued work on XWayland has wound up dirtying the code-base a bit but some code refactoring to the XWayland work was just merged ahead of the holidays. Red Hat's Olivier Fourdan work on refactoring XWayland has now been merged. This big set of changes should clean-up the code-base to make it easier to understand and ideally easier for new contributors as well as making a more pleasurable experience for existing contributors.

That code is in place for much more with X.Org Server 1.21 for whenever it materializes, hopefully not too late into 2020.
5 Comments
Related News
Mir Lands Server-Side Decoration Support For XWayland
Libinput 1.15 Is On Approach With Various Improvements/Fixes For Linux Input Handling
Before Ending 2019, Vintage SiS X.Org Driver Sees A New Release
XWayland Multi-Buffering Lands To Avoid Stuttering / Tearing
X.Org's Modesetting Driver Gets Smarter - Queries Mesa For Which GL Driver To Use
X.Org Server 1.20.6 Released With Many Bug Fixes - Helps XWayland, PRIME + Other Bits
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Raspberry Pi 4 BCM43455 NVRAM Addition Hits Linux-Firmware Git
Vim 8.2 Released With Support For Popup Windows
Firefox 71 + WebRender vs. Chrome 79 Browser Benchmarks On Ubuntu Linux
Ten Years Past GNOME's 10x10 Goal, The Linux Desktop Is Still Far From Having A 10% Marketshare
CERN Endorsing Microsoft Alternatives Like ownCloud, Kopano, Alt-Office Suite
Trying Out The Skia+Vulkan Powered LibreOffice 6.5 Development Build
A Kubuntu-Powered Laptop Is Launching In 2020 For High-End KDE Computing
GNOME 3.36 Bringing Better Multi-GPU Handling With Switcheroo-Control, NVIDIA Support