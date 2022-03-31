XWayland 22.1.1 Released - Fixes Some Windowed Apps Stuck To 58 FPS

It's been over one month already since the release of XWayland 22.1 while this morning v22.1.1 was issued with a handful of bug fixes.
Olivier Fourdan of Red Hat today released XWayland 22.1.1 to push out this month's worth of fixes. There aren't too many fixes but the few that are there are somewhat notable. Changes in XWayland 22.1.1 include:
- Not mapping the composite overlay window by default when running in rootless mode. This is being done since a client trying to get the COW, the X Server will map the window and block all pointer events.
- A change to the XWayland present queue code due to some Vulkan games/apps running in windowed mode only running at 58 FPS when in fact at 60 FPS for matching a 60Hz refresh rate. Incorrect calculation handling led to the MSC ticking at ~58Hz.
- Fixing use-after-free bugs.
The brief XWayland 22.1.1 release announcement can be read on the Xorg mailing list.
