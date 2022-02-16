XWayland 22.1 Released With DRM Lease Support, Other Improvements

XWayland 22.1 is out today as the newest standalone feature release for this XWayland code issued separately from the X.Org Server. XWayland continues in very robust shape for allowing X11 clients whether it be games or applications to run atop capable Wayland compositors.
XWayland 22.1 most notably introduces DRM lease support for better dealing with VR headsets/HMDs. Plus there is now support for sRGB frame-buffer GLX configurations, refactoring of the PRESENT code, improving touchpad gesture handling, support for XFixes ClientDisconnectMode with auto-termination when paired with the likes of GNOME's latest Mutter 42 code for auto-terminating XWayland on client disconnect, and more.
Overall it's a pretty good feature release with XWayland 22.1 if reliant upon it for running X11 software atop a Wayland desktop. Per the prior release plan, XWayland 22.1 is being released right on time.
XWayland 22.1 can be downloaded from the FreeDesktop.org GitLab.
