XWayland 21.1.3 Released With Support For NVIDIA's 495 Driver GBM
Written by Michael Larabel in X.Org on 8 November 2021 at 06:24 AM EST. 4 Comments
X.ORG --
While just a point release, XWayland 21.1.3 that is out this morning is exciting in that it adds support for using NVIDIA's new proprietary driver that supports the GBM API for enhancing its Wayland support.

XWayland 21.1.3's main feature is supporting the NVIDIA GBM back-end. The code now supports setting the GLVND library based on the back-end name. There is also a fix from NVIDIA for using EGL_LINUX_DMA_BUF_EXT for creating GBM buffer object EGLImages.

Aside from the NVIDIA GBM support, the rest of XWayland 21.1.3 is basic bug fixing.

In early October NVIDIA issued the 495 Linux beta driver that introduced the long-awaited Generic Buffer Manager API support for improving the Wayland support and compatibility with compositors not supporting EGLStreams as NVIDIA's long preferred approach. At the end of October they released the NVIDIA 495.44 Linux driver now as stable and bearing this GBM support. So this latest driver paired with today's XWayland 21.1.3 release is good news for Linux gamers.

The very brief XWayland 21.1.3 release announcement can be read on the Xorg mailing list.
