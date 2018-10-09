XRGEARS: Infamous "Gears" Now On VR Headsets With OpenHMD, Vulkan
20 October 2018
Well, the virtual reality (VR) demo scene is now complete with having glxgears-inspired gears and Utah teapot rendering on VR head mounted displays with the new XRGEARS.

Kidding aside about the gears and teapot, XRGEARS is a nifty new open-source project with real value by Collabora developer Lubosz Sarnecki. XRGEARS is a standalone VR demo application built using the OpenHMD initiative for tracking and Vulkan for rendering. XRGEARS supports both Wayland and X11 environments or even running off KMS itself. This code also makes use of VK_EXT_direct_mode_display with DRM leasing.


Long story short, XRGEARS is quite a nice way to better understand programming for virtual reality / VR HMDs if you are wanting to dive into that growing scene. Those wanting to check out the code this weekend can find it on GitLab.
