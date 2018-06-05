The mature XFS file-system has seen yet more feature work happen in time for the Linux 4.18 kernel merge window.
Darrick Wong sent in the initial batch of XFS changes today for the Linux 4.18 merge window but looks like a secondary pull will come within the next week or so. This continues the recent trend of renewed feature work on this stable Linux file-system. Among the work this round includes:
- The beginnings of online file-system repair support albeit not yet ready for Linux 4.18.
- Support for being able to re-label mounted file-systems.
- Support for fallocated swap files.
- Preparations to handle sub-volume support with at this stage re-factoring the growfs code though is another feature taking more time to settle.
- Improvements to meta-data validation.
The initial list of XFS file-system driver changes for Linux 4.18 can be found via this pull request.
