The XFS file-system is seeing a large number of changes for the in-development Linux 5.5 kernel.
Darrick Wong characterized the changes for this release as having "changed quite a few things" and indeed the list is much longer than we are used to seeing out of a proven and mature file-system.
XFS with this next kernel has addressed some long tail latency problems in its block allocator, dropped outdated mount options and ioctls, auditing and fixing various parts of the code, fixing some race conditions, avoids a possible overflow, transitioned to the new mount API, cleaned up various memory leaks, and a variety of other changes to clean-up this file-system for 2020 and beyond.
More details on the XFS changes for Linux 5.5 via the pull request.
