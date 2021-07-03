XFS Sees A Lot Of Cleanups For Linux 5.14
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Storage on 3 July 2021
The XFS file-system continues seeing a lot of work cleaning up the kernel driver code as well as some minor feature improvements heading into Linux 5.14.

XFS for Linux 5.14 isn't the most exciting but worth mentioning are reduced cache flushes when writing to the log and a "substantial" number of log recovery fixes. Most of the work this cycle for XFS though has been focused on code clean-ups and refactoring. There are also a number of bug fixes.
- Refactor the buffer cache to use bulk page allocation
- Convert agnumber-based AG iteration to walk per-AG structures
- Clean up some unit conversions and other code warts
- Reduce spinlock contention in the directio fastpath
- Collapse all the inode cache walks into a single function
- Remove indirect function calls from the inode cache walk code
- Dramatically reduce the number of cache flushes sent when writing log buffers
- Preserve inode sickness reports for longer
- Rename xfs_eofblocks since it controls inode cache walks
- Refactor the extended attribute code to prepare it for the addition of log intent items to make xattrs fully transactional
- A few fixes to earlier large patchsets
- Log recovery fixes so that we don't accidentally mark the log clean when log intent recovery fails
- Fix some latent SOB errors
- Clean up shutdown messages that get logged to dmesg
- Fix a regression in the online shrink code
- Fix a UAF in the buffer logging code if the fs goes offline
- Fix uninitialized error variables
- Fix a UAF in the CIL when commited log item callbacks race with a shutdown
- Fix a bug where the CIL could hang trying to push part of the log ring buffer that hasn't been filled yet

More details on the XFS patches that have gone into Linux 5.14 via the kernel mailing list.
