The mature XFS file-system continues seeing new improvements and with the Linux 5.1 kernel is a fair amount of new material.XFS for Linux 5.1 features improved meta-data validation, online fsck'ing fixes, a new cache to speed-up unlinked inode handling for faster processing, a shutdown issue has been resolved, copy-on-write improvements, and other work in "preparation for future features."More details on the XFS changes that landed today in Linux 5.1 are listed in full via this pull request . It's great seeing the continued work on XFS for this proven file-system alternative to the likes of Btrfs, ZFS, and EXT4.