XFS File-System Picks Up New Features With Linux 5.1 Kernel
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Storage on 7 March 2019 at 03:36 PM EST. Add A Comment
The mature XFS file-system continues seeing new improvements and with the Linux 5.1 kernel is a fair amount of new material.

XFS for Linux 5.1 features improved meta-data validation, online fsck'ing fixes, a new cache to speed-up unlinked inode handling for faster processing, a shutdown issue has been resolved, copy-on-write improvements, and other work in "preparation for future features."

More details on the XFS changes that landed today in Linux 5.1 are listed in full via this pull request. It's great seeing the continued work on XFS for this proven file-system alternative to the likes of Btrfs, ZFS, and EXT4.
