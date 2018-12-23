XFS Getting More Spit & Polish With Linux 4.21 Kernel
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Storage on 24 December 2018 at 03:06 AM EST. Add A Comment
LINUX STORAGE --
XFS file-system maintainer Darrick Wong has submitted the latest work for the Linux 4.21 kernel. The XFS changes for Linux 4.21 are overall light and predominantly focused on fixes and other low-level code improvements.

There are no big features added to XFS for Linux 4.21 but mostly fixes/clean-ups in continuing to improve this mature Linux file-system. The XFS work this round includes some copy-on-write fixes, pre-calculating of inode geometry for later use, fixing scrub counting problems, other fixes, and caching real-time summary information in memory.

The complete patch list for the just under one thousand lines of code changed this cycle for XFS can be found via this pull request.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Linux Storage News
Btrfs Restoring Support For Swap Files With Linux 4.21
Adiantum File-System Encryption Support Ready For Linux 4.21
The "EXT4 Corruption Issue" Has Been Fixed In Linux 4.20, Backport Pending To 4.19
It's Looking Like The EXT4 Corruption Issue On Linux 4.19 Is Caused By BLK-MQ
Bcachefs File-System Might Be In Shape For Upstreaming In The Linux Kernel In 2019
Bcachefs Working Towards Online Fsck, Faster Mount Times
Popular News This Week
Debian's Anti-Harassment Team Is Removing A Package Over Its Name
The Most Notable New Features Of The Linux 4.20 Kernel
DXVK 0.94 Released With New Optimizations, Game Fixes
Vega 12 Firmware Lands Along With RX 590 Polaris Bits, Updated Zen CPU Microcode
MIPS Processor ISA To Be Open-Sourced In 2019
There's Certainly Much Interest In Linux On Intel's Future Discrete Graphics Cards