XFS file-system maintainer Darrick Wong has submitted the latest work for the Linux 4.21 kernel. The XFS changes for Linux 4.21 are overall light and predominantly focused on fixes and other low-level code improvements.
There are no big features added to XFS for Linux 4.21 but mostly fixes/clean-ups in continuing to improve this mature Linux file-system. The XFS work this round includes some copy-on-write fixes, pre-calculating of inode geometry for later use, fixing scrub counting problems, other fixes, and caching real-time summary information in memory.
The complete patch list for the just under one thousand lines of code changed this cycle for XFS can be found via this pull request.
