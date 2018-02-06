XFS Feature Used For Online Fsck Graduates From Experimental
Last week the main pull request of XFS file-system driver updates for the Linux 4.16 was sent in and referred to by XFS maintainer Darrick Wong as having great scads of new stuff. The Oracle engineer has now sent in a secondary pull request of XFS for Linux 4.16.

The primary change with this second merge window timed pull request is removing the experimental marking from the reverse mapping btree. That is primarily used by online fsck support for XFS and in the months since landing in xfsprogs everything has been working out fine. As a result, it's now being deemed stable. The xfsprogs support for using the reverse mapping btree landed last summer via the GETFSMAP ioctl usage.

Other changes include printing the scrub build status into the XFS build information, being clear about not allowing reflinks on DAX or realtime file-systems, and another fix also squeezed in.

This mini pull request in comparison to the significant XFS changes that landed last week can be viewed here.
