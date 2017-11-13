XFS For Linux 4.15 Brings "Great Scads of New Stuff"
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Storage on 13 November 2017 at 09:05 PM EST. Add A Comment
LINUX STORAGE --
File-system pull requests today for Linux 4.15 not only included Btrfs compression-related improvements, an overhaul to the AFS driver, and EXT4 corruption fixes but there is also a very significant set of updates to the XFS file-system.

Darrick Wong describes the XFS update for Linux 4.15 as delivering "great scads of new stuff."

Highlights he explains includes, "some substantive changes to XFS. The in-core extent mappings have been refactored to use proper iterators and a btree to handle heavily fragmented files without needing high-order memory allocations; some important log recovery bug fixes; and the first part of the online fsck functionality."

The start of online fsck support for XFS to scan for errors/corruption while the file-system is still mounted is exciting albeit for 4.15 disabled by default as still more work needs to land. The code refactoring will be interesting to benchmark for changes. In the process of these XFS driver reworks are also quite a number of bug fixes. All the details in the aforelinked pull request.
Add A Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Linux Storage News
AFS File-System Driver Overhauled For Linux 4.15
EXT4 In Linux 4.15 Gets Online Resizing When Using Bigalloc, Corruption Fixes
Oracle Could Still Make ZFS A First-Class Upstream Linux File-System
F2FS Tools 1.9 Released With Encryption & More
F2FS In Linux 4.14 Gets Better Tuning For Android
BFQ Gets Another Notable Responsiveness Fix
Popular News
The Most Interesting Features Of The Linux 4.14 Kernel
POWER9 Could Be A Game Changer For Cryptocurrency Mining
Apple Will No Longer Be Developing CUPS Under The GPL
Intel Announces CPU With HBM2 Memory & AMD Graphics
Oracle Linux Security Developer To AMD: "Smatch" Your Driver
More Than One Dozen USB Vulnerabilities Published For The Linux Kernel