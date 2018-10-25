XFS & EXT4 Offer Up Modest Changes For Linux 4.20~5.0
The changes are not as notable as Btrfs having multiple performance improvements or multiple new features for F2FS, but the XFS and EXT4 mature file-systems have their latest advancements now queued for the next kernel cycle.

XFS, the preferred server file-system these days by Red Hat and others, has some small additions for 4.20/5.0 as well as various fixes. The fixing work includes addressing some problems with the buffer handling bugs as well as around quota stats output. Some of the other XFS work includes prep work for parent pointers, debugging improvements around dangling delalloc extents, and other low-level work.

The complete list of XFS changes for this next kernel can be found via this PR.

Ted Ts'o meanwhile sent in the EXT4 changes. On the EXT4 front there is some in-tree documentation work, fixing up delayed allocation for bigalloc file-systems, and various other fixes as well as some minor optimizations. The EXT4 change details for this next kernel release can be found via this mailing list post.
