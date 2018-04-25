Flatpak's XDG-Desktop-Portal Adds Initial Support For Snaps

Released yesterday was version 0.11 of the XDG Desktop Portal and with this release comes initial support for Snap packages.
The XDG-Desktop-Portal package is the portal front-end service originally designed for Flatpak (originally XDG-Apps) and provide a number of the portals for sandboxed applications to access system information and services.
With the XDG-Desktop-Portal 0.11 update, there is now support for Snap packages with these portals. Ubuntu/Snap developers have been floating patches for this Snap + XDG-Desktop-Portal functionality for months while now it's finally landed in released form.
The XDG-Desktop-Portal 0.11 release also has memory leak fixes, various improvements to the document portal, file chooser and URI opener enhancements, and the screencasting support has fixed a synchronization issue with PipeWire.
Details on this update can be found via GitHub.
1 Comment