Flatpak's XDG-Desktop-Portal Adds Initial Support For Snaps
Written by Michael Larabel in Ubuntu on 25 April 2018 at 08:58 AM EDT. 1 Comment
UBUNTU --
Released yesterday was version 0.11 of the XDG Desktop Portal and with this release comes initial support for Snap packages.

The XDG-Desktop-Portal package is the portal front-end service originally designed for Flatpak (originally XDG-Apps) and provide a number of the portals for sandboxed applications to access system information and services.

With the XDG-Desktop-Portal 0.11 update, there is now support for Snap packages with these portals. Ubuntu/Snap developers have been floating patches for this Snap + XDG-Desktop-Portal functionality for months while now it's finally landed in released form.

The XDG-Desktop-Portal 0.11 release also has memory leak fixes, various improvements to the document portal, file chooser and URI opener enhancements, and the screencasting support has fixed a synchronization issue with PipeWire.

Details on this update can be found via GitHub.
