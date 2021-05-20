To no surprise at all, the X.Org Developers' Conference 2021 will be carried out virtually similar to last year given the COVID-19 pandemic. The free XDC2021 registration and call for presentations has now been issued.
This year's X.Org Developers' Conference will run from 15 to 17 September. Registration is free and this year is being hosted using the Indico software.
With today's announcement that XDC2021 registration is now open, the formal Call for Presentations has now been issued.
While many think XDC is just about the conventional "X.Org Server", this annual developer event incorporates talks about Mesa, Wayland, and all related X.Org/FreeDesktop.org projects. Or as summed up by the CFP, "We are open to talks across all layers of the graphics stack, from the kernel to desktop environments / graphical applications and about how to make things better for the developers who build them."
While XDC2021 is being hosted virtually, the hope is the pandemic will be over by next year and there can be a return to in-person events. A call for proposals has been issued today for XDC2022. The hope is there will be a North American host for XDC2022 if there can be in-person events for September 2022 otherwise it would be yet again a virtual event.
