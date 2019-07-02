The 2019 X.Org Developers Conference for "all-things open-source graphics" is coming up at the start of October. But if you've been wanting to talk about something related to the Linux kernel, Mesa, Wayland, or related components, this week is your last chance to apply.
The "Call for Presentations" for the XDC 2019 event is coming to an end on 7 July. So if you've been wanting to talk about your accomplishments or plans/hopes for advancing open-source Linux graphics, your proposal must be submitted in the days ahead. Details for those interested can be found on the X.Org Wiki.
XDC2019 takes place in Montreal, Canada from 2 to 4 October. As has been the usual case in recent years, we'll be providing our live but remove coverage of the event come October.
Add A Comment