X.Org XDC + WineConf Joint Conference Announced For October

This year's X.Org Developers' Conference (XDC) alongside WineConf has been formally announced for this co-located event planned to happen in-person this October in Minnesota.
After a two year hiatus on in-person events due to COVID-19, the X.Org Foundation and Wine/CodeWeavers are planning to host their respective events together come 4 to 6 October. With Wine's increasing work on VKD3D for Direct3D 12 to Vulkan translation and other work pursued by CodeWeavers under contract by Valve for improving the graphics support and overall experience for Windows games on Linux, it makes sense hosting the two events concurrently across multiple rooms.
While named the X.Org Developers' Conference, this annual event is about the overall ecosystem including Mesa, Wayland, libinput, and other related software components.
The event is taking place in Minneapolis, Minnesota and being organized by CodeWeavers with that being the location of their headquarters.
The event runs from 4 to 6 October and is free of charge / open to the public. Video recordings will be made available for those unable to attend in person.
The conference site can be found at FreeDesktop.org. Registration and a call for proposals is now open.
1 Comment