X.Org XDC + WineConf Joint Conference Announced For October
Written by Michael Larabel in X.Org on 27 April 2022 at 12:00 AM EDT. 1 Comment
X.ORG --
This year's X.Org Developers' Conference (XDC) alongside WineConf has been formally announced for this co-located event planned to happen in-person this October in Minnesota.

After a two year hiatus on in-person events due to COVID-19, the X.Org Foundation and Wine/CodeWeavers are planning to host their respective events together come 4 to 6 October. With Wine's increasing work on VKD3D for Direct3D 12 to Vulkan translation and other work pursued by CodeWeavers under contract by Valve for improving the graphics support and overall experience for Windows games on Linux, it makes sense hosting the two events concurrently across multiple rooms.

While named the X.Org Developers' Conference, this annual event is about the overall ecosystem including Mesa, Wayland, libinput, and other related software components.

The event is taking place in Minneapolis, Minnesota and being organized by CodeWeavers with that being the location of their headquarters.

The event runs from 4 to 6 October and is free of charge / open to the public. Video recordings will be made available for those unable to attend in person.

The conference site can be found at FreeDesktop.org. Registration and a call for proposals is now open.
1 Comment
Related News
XWayland 22.1.1 Released - Fixes Some Windowed Apps Stuck To 58 FPS
Cairo Graphics Library Drops Many Old Backends
Libinput 1.20 Released With Improved High Resolution Scrolling
Libinput 1.20 Being Prepared With Improved High Resolution Scrolling
Numerous Linux/X11 Display Drivers Can No Longer Even Properly Build
X.Org Foundation May Find A New Organization To Join
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Changes Default For NVIDIA Driver Back To Using X.Org Rather Than Wayland
Concerns Raised Over The "New" NTFS Linux Driver That Merged Last Year
Debian To Consider Changing How It Treats Closed-Source Firmware
NVIDIA Posts Open-Source DRM Kernel Driver For NVDLA
Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Release Candidate Images For Last Minute Testing
Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Now Available For Download
SDL2 Reverts Its Wayland Preference - Goes Back To X11 Default
Proton 7.0-2 Released For Getting More Windows Games Running On Steam Play