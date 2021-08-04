Many Interesting Talks On Deck For The X.Org Developers Conference 2021
Written by Michael Larabel in X.Org on 4 August 2021 at 05:45 AM EDT. 1 Comment
The program/schedule for this year's XDC21 X.Org Developers' Conference was posted this week ahead of the event occurring in mid-September. There are many interesting talks about X.Org and beyond, which in recent years largely revolve around Mesa and Wayland.

The 2021 X.Org Developers Conference is once again being a virtual event given the pandemic. Intel folks are again organizing much of the event as well as Intel being the sole platinum sponsor of the event.

Among the interesting talks for this event that runs from 15 to 17 September include:

- The state of the Raspberry Pi Vulkan driver (V3DV).

- The open-source reverse-engineering effort and current state for Apple's GPU found in the M1.

- There are now Chromebooks shipping using upstream Mesa with the Freedreno driver on Qualcomm Adreno graphics. This presentation by Freedreno founder Rob Clark will cover the current state.

- David Edmundson with KDE will talk about ongoing work and an early proof-of-concept for increasing Wayland robustness so should the compositor crash it doesn't bring down the entire session.

- Intel will provide a current state on their open-source ANV ray-tracing effort for Vulkan.

- Two talks about Intel Level Zero interfaces.

- The state of X.Org security.

- Improving the Linux display stack reliability.

- The ongoing work around TTM memory management usage by the Intel i915 kernel driver.

- A look at the Vulkan video decoding APIs.

- AMD and Valve working on CPU performance scaling design improvements with a focus on VKD3D-Proton performance.

See more event details and the complete schedule via FreeDesktop.org.
