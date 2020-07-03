XDC 20 was set to take place this September in Poland but is now moving to an online event as a result of the ongoing coronavirus / COVID-19 pandemic.
The X.Org Foundation has decided to make XDC 2020 a virtual conference due to uncertainty over the COVID-19 situation come September in Europe. This will be the first time the annual X.Org Developers' Conference has been an entirely online event.
The announcement was made today as well as extending the call for presentations by an additional two weeks.
More details on the virtual/online handling to come ahead of the event in September. While called the X.Org Developers' Conference, this event is also headlined by talks about Mesa, Wayland, libinput, and other graphics/input/compute related areas for Linux.
