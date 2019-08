Valve's ACO Compiler, Zink, FreeSync & Other Topics To Be Talked About At XDC 2019

We're less than two months out until the annual X.Org Developers' Conference (XDC) and the featured presentations for this three-day event have now been announced.XDC 2019 will be held in Montréal, Canada from 2 to 4 October. The accepted talks have been announced and there are a lot of interesting ones:- Zink for OpenGL on Vulkan with Gallium3D.- ACO as the new shader compiler back-end for Radeon GPUs being developed by Valve.- ADriConf as the Mesa GUI and the new MESA_query_driver extension.- VKMS happenings for virtual kernel mode-setting.- The state of KDE's KWin in relation to X.Org and Wayland.- Monado for open-source AR/VR.- Improving frame-timing accuracy for Mesa/DRM/X.- Simple DRM display drivers.- The state of FreeSync/Adaptive-Sync/VRR.- Enabling 8K displays.There are a lot of great talks with the complete list featured here . I'll be providing live, remote coverage from the always-interesting XDC event come 2 October.