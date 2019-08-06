Valve's ACO Compiler, Zink, FreeSync & Other Topics To Be Talked About At XDC 2019

We're less than two months out until the annual X.Org Developers' Conference (XDC) and the featured presentations for this three-day event have now been announced.
XDC 2019 will be held in Montréal, Canada from 2 to 4 October. The accepted talks have been announced and there are a lot of interesting ones:
- Zink for OpenGL on Vulkan with Gallium3D.
- ACO as the new shader compiler back-end for Radeon GPUs being developed by Valve.
- ADriConf as the Mesa GUI and the new MESA_query_driver extension.
- VKMS happenings for virtual kernel mode-setting.
- The state of KDE's KWin in relation to X.Org and Wayland.
- Monado for open-source AR/VR.
- Improving frame-timing accuracy for Mesa/DRM/X.
- Simple DRM display drivers.
- The state of FreeSync/Adaptive-Sync/VRR.
- Enabling 8K displays.
There are a lot of great talks with the complete list featured here. I'll be providing live, remote coverage from the always-interesting XDC event come 2 October.
