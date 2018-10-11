XDC2019 X.Org / Mesa / Wayland Conference To Be Hosted In Montreal
Written by Michael Larabel in X.Org on 11 October 2018 at 09:03 PM EDT. Add A Comment
X.ORG --
The X.Org Foundation Board of Directors decided today that their next annual X.Org/Mesa/Wayland conference will be held in Montreal, Canada.

X.Org decided to head up to Quebec, Canada for next year's X.Org conference after the successful XDC2018 held last month in Spain. Those bidding to be the XDC2019 host city were between Montreal and Hutchinson in Minnesota.

XDC2019 in Montreal will be organized by Collabora.

Dates for XDC2019 haven't yet been announced but most likely will be taking place during the second half of September 2019 based upon their usual conference timing preferences.

Confirmation of XDC2019 Montreal was posted today as part of their board's meeting minutes.
Add A Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related X.Org News
The X.Org / Mesa GPU Talks From XDC2018 Are Now Available
Virtual KMS Is Working On Wayland Support Plus Other Additions
XDC 2018 Kicks Off Tomorrow In A Coruña
Keith Packard Takes On X.Org Window Scaling With Input Handling
The Linux DRM Projects Are Plotting Their Transition To Gitlab
xf86-video-v4l X.Org Driver Sees First New Release In A Decade
Popular News This Week
The Leading Linux Desktop Platform Issues Of 2018
The State Of LinuxBoot For Replacing Proprietary UEFI Firmware With The Linux Kernel
Linux Code of Conduct Likely To See Changes Ahead Of 4.19 Kernel Release
Facebook Continues Making Extensive Use Of systemd
Raptor Announces "Blackbird" Micro-ATX, Low-Cost POWER9 Motherboard
Why Facebook Loves Open-Source Firmware