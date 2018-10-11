The X.Org Foundation Board of Directors decided today that their next annual X.Org/Mesa/Wayland conference will be held in Montreal, Canada.
X.Org decided to head up to Quebec, Canada for next year's X.Org conference after the successful XDC2018 held last month in Spain. Those bidding to be the XDC2019 host city were between Montreal and Hutchinson in Minnesota.
XDC2019 in Montreal will be organized by Collabora.
Dates for XDC2019 haven't yet been announced but most likely will be taking place during the second half of September 2019 based upon their usual conference timing preferences.
Confirmation of XDC2019 Montreal was posted today as part of their board's meeting minutes.
Add A Comment