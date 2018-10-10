The X.Org / Mesa GPU Talks From XDC2018 Are Now Available
The exciting X.Org Developers' Conference (XDC 2018) that took place two weeks back with talks ranging from open-source GPU drivers to continuous integration and more are now available for your viewing pleasure online.

The crew in A Coruña, Spain have finished uploading all of their - quality - recordings to YouTube so for those that missed the event can enjoy the interesting technical discussions. Some of the highlights from XDC 2018 included:

- Zink for OpenGL on Vulkan via Gallium3D was announced by Collabora as a new effort.

- The new Intel Iris Gallium3D driver as the company's likely future OpenGL driver for Skylake and newer.

- Better Intel GPU reset support.

- After Clover seemed abandoned for a while, it's being worked on with SPIR-V now thanks to Red Hat.

- An overview of the ROCm stack.

- The state of Virgl3D for OpenGL acceleration within QEMU.

- Intel work on DSC compression for 5K+ display support at decent bandwidth requirements.

- Virtual KMS working on Wayland support (VKMS).

- Heterogeneous Memory Management is finally coming together as a multi-year effort already.

- Timeline semaphores for Vulkan are in the works.

The YouTube playlist of all the XDC2018 videos can be found on YouTube.

