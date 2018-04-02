X.Org Developers Conference 2018 This September In Spain Is Looking For Presenters
2 April 2018
As we have covered previously, the annual X.Org Developers Conference (XDC) for 2018 is being organized by the folks at consulting firm Igalia and will be hosted in A Coruña, Spain at the local university. This event is taking place from 26 to 28 September and they have now issued their call for papers.

As has been the case the past number of years, talks at XDC aren't just about the traditional X.Org Server but these days are largely focused on Mesa, Wayland, the Direct Rendering Manager kernel code, libinput, and other areas of the Linux graphics and input stacks.

XDC2018 organizers are running their call for papers through the end of July. If you are a developer interested in presenting, more details on the CFP via the mailing list.

More details on the XDC2018 event via the X.Org site.
